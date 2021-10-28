Meteoro cuts the sky in southern Brazil and is recorded by 8 cameras

At dawn this Wednesday (27), a meteor crossed the sky in the three states of southern Brazil: Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina. According to the Brazilian Meteorological Observation Network (BRAMON), at least 8 cameras recorded the phenomenon.

In Rio Grande do Sul, the meteor was seen passing through Bom Princípio and Taquaral. In Santa Catarina, cameras from Florianópolis, Morro Grande and Monte Castelo recorded images of the fireball crossing the sky, which also appeared in the Paraná cities of Telêmaco Borba and Curitiba.

publicity

According to the Clima ao Vivo website, in SC, it is assumed that the glow started over the municipality of Benedito Novo and disappeared five seconds later, over Garuva, close to the border of the state of Paraná.

According to Jocimar Justino de Souza, BRAMON operator in Monte Castelo, the object’s speed was estimated at more than 70,000 kilometers per hour, and the scientific institution’s team is still working on a more detailed analysis of the event that took place.

Read more:

What are meteors?

“Asteroids, meteoroids and comets orbit the sun at a very high speed, somewhere between 40,000 and 266,000 kilometers per hour”, says Marcelo Zurita, technical director of BRAMON and columnist for the Digital Look. “When they reach Earth’s atmosphere at this speed, even fragments as small as a grain of sand are capable of instantly heating atmospheric gases, generating a luminous phenomenon called a meteor. So, the meteor is just the luminous phenomenon, nothing more”.

Therefore, a meteor is not solid, it is neither liquid nor gas, it is just light. “Popularly, the meteor is also called a shooting star,” explains Zurita.

According to him, in general, the bigger the object, the brighter the meteor will be. And when its luminosity surpasses Venus’ glow, the meteor is commonly called a fireball or fireball.

Sometimes, depending on speed and angle of entry, the meteoroid or asteroid is large enough to reach the densest layers of the atmosphere. In these cases, in addition to forming a more spectacular fireball, the meteor usually ends up with an explosive event.

This type of meteor is also called a bolide, and popularly, it is also associated with the “end of time”, “Jesus coming back” and other apocalyptic prophecies.

If you see something like that in the sky, report it through the BRAMON website.

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!