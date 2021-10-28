Microsoft releases Windows 11 for more compatible devices

A few weeks ago, Microsoft finally released Windows 11 around the world, however, many computers are still not eligible to install the new operating system via Windows Update, without needing any extra tools. Now, the company has revealed that a new batch of devices will receive the software update.

According to the company’s own information, all eligible Windows 10 devices are expected to be updated to Windows 11 by mid 2022. The update is being released automatically via Windows Update.

To find out if your device is ready for Windows 11, just install the PC Health Check app and scan your computer’s hardware. If you don’t want to wait for the automatic update, you can install it using an official Microsoft tool.

Recently, Microsoft began to “push” Windows 11 to Windows 10 usersSource: Unsplash

“The availability of Windows 11 has increased and we are taking advantage of our machine learning model to offer the upgrade to a set of eligible devices. We recommend that you upgrade your devices to Windows 11 and take advantage of the latest features and advanced protections against security threats,” Microsoft revealed.

In addition to the need to have Windows 11 compatible hardware, consumers must also have Windows 10 (2004) installed with the latest updates released in September 2021.

Microsoft recently began pushing PC Health Check to be installed on computers running Windows 10, which was seen as a way for the company to “introduce” the new version to more users. Still, it is noteworthy that the old edition of the system will be supported until 2025 and will still receive major updates with new features.