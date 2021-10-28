Microsoft works on Surface with low cost and new version of Windows 11

With less than a month of the official launch of Windows 11, rumors suggest that Microsoft is working on a new version of the operating system, “Windows 11 SE”. In addition, the company would be dedicating itself to a Surface laptop model to compete with Google’s Chromebooks.

According to reports, the cheapest computer would be called “Tenjin”, it should come equipped with a more affordable processor like the quad-core Intel Celeron N4120, up to 8GB of RAM, 11.6-inch 1366 × 768 screen, and plastic body, which would reduce production costs. The device must have a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the traditional power supply.

The device should be cheaper than the 12.4-inch Surface Laptop Go and the main idea of ​​the device is that it be used in educational institutions. Students choose to use Chromebooks as it is a lower priced option. Microsoft plans to invest heavily in this segment of cheaper laptops, with the possibility of negotiating directly with schools, which would further bring down the value of the product.

Microsoft has a history of investing in low-cost operating system versions since the days of Windows XP. But now the company seems to focus its efforts on developing its own hardware, not just supplying its systems to devices produced by other companies.

Although there is a lot of information about the laptop hardware, there is not much information about the Windows 11 SE system. One possibility is that it is similar to Windows 11 in S-mode in that it only allows you to install Microsoft Store apps, Progressive Web Apps, and administrator-authorized pre-installed programs.