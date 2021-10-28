Minas Tênis Clube announces the termination of Maurício Souza after homophobic post | More Sports

Play / Instagram Mauricio Souza

After days of crisis due to a homophobic post on the central profile Mauricio Souza

on Instagram, Minas announced this Wednesday that the player is no longer part of the club. Maurício, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics for the Brazilian team, had a contract until the end of the year.

On October 12th, Mauricio expressed annoyance with the fact that the Superman character appears bisexual in the new edition of DC Comics magazine. When he made the post, he had more than 250,000 followers – now, it has passed 320,000.

The club came under pressure from its sponsors, Fiat and Gerdau, imposed a fine and removed the player, who also had to post an apology. After making the initial post on Twitter, in a profile that had just over 100 followers, the player posted a video on Instagram this Wednesday with a retraction.

“I came here to apologize to everyone who was offended by my opinion. I defend what I believe, it was not my intention. Just as you have the right to defend what you believe, I have the right to defend what I believe . We don’t need to fight for that. I respect everyone, I’ve always respected them, on and off the court, I’ve played with several homosexuals, I’ve never disrespected, I’ve always made friends,” he said, before explaining that what he stands for are “family values” and who doesn’t agree to be called homophobic:

“Anyway, that doesn’t justify it. Not only homosexuals, lesbians too. All kinds of… Every person of a different gender. I’m sad with everything that’s happening, unfortunately we can’t give an opinion anymore, put values ​​above everything else, the family values, the values ​​of what we believe. But our values ​​we have to respect at all costs. If not, we are called homophobic, as prejudiced. I do not agree with that”, wrote the player.