Minas terminates contract with Maurício Souza after a series of polemics and homophobic comments – Sports

After a series of controversies involving Mauricio Souza, O Minas Tennis Club announced, on Wednesday afternoon, the termination of the contract with the volleyball player. The athlete recanted as the club’s board of directors demanded, but pressure from sponsors and public opinion ended up making the end of the relationship agreed.

Minas wrote the following message on their social networks: “Minas Tênis Clube informs that the athlete Maurício Souza is no longer a player for the Club.”

Mauritius had been away from Minas Tênis Clube on Tuesday due to pressure from the team’s sponsors caused by a series of homophobic statements on their social networks. He was fined and told to recant. At night, he made a shy retraction on Twitter, a platform he rarely uses and on which he had less than 100 followers at the time of publication.

On Wednesday, he apologized again, this time through a video on Instagram where he had made the prejudiced posts, but again in a formal manner. He didn’t convince public opinion, the sponsors and Minas, which announced his dismissal minutes after the player made the publication.

In the video, the central sent the message that he was not sorry and regretted that, in his view, he cannot express what he believes to be his opinion.

“I came here to apologize to everyone who felt offended by my opinion, for defending what I believe. It was not my intention. I have the right to defend what I believe. I respect everyone, always respected. I played on the court with several homosexuals,” said the center of the Minas men’s volleyball team to his more than 300,000 followers on Instagram.

The central complained that “he can no longer give his opinion” and “put family values ​​above everything else”. “Otherwise we are labeled homophobic, prejudiced. I don’t agree with that,” he replied.

“Unfortunately, we reached this point. The sponsors repudiated it. I don’t know what I did, if it was a crime. If it was a crime, the police would have already come to my house to arrest me. I just defended what I believe and stated my opinion”, he added .

He acknowledged, before being dismissed, that his situation at Minas was complicated. “I’m going through difficulties in the team, maybe I’ll leave because of an opinion”, commented the player, who showed confidence in finding a new team even before having his relationship terminated. “You can be sure I’ll find another team to play. It’s not because I’m cute or big. It’s because I’m competent,” he argued.

OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION – MAURÍCIO SOUZA Minas Tênis Clube informs that the athlete Maurício Souza is no longer a player of the Club. — Minas Tennis Club (from ) (@MinasTenisClube) October 27, 2021

Also on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after Minas’ announcement, Maurício went to his social networks to confirm the news. He, once again, reinforced that he will continue to defend here what he thinks is right. “I follow my path planting what I believe, my legacy continues! What I will leave for my children and grandchildren is what counts in the end,” he wrote.