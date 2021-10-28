Ministry notifies companies for cell phone sale without charger – News

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security again notified the companies Apple and Samsung for not complying with the measures suggested to justify the removal of the power chargers of electronic products sold in Brazil.

Companies have 15 days to respond to inquiries and the ministry may institute administrative proceedings.

They had been notified in November 2020 and claimed that the practice adopted would be related to the search for greater durability of mobile devices and batteries, as well as the stimulation of conscious consumption.

“Companies were instructed to adopt policies aimed at training citizens aware of their responsibilities, their rights and sustainable consumption, something that was not effectively implemented. Therefore, the companies were once again officiated to inform them if they are still interested in formalizing a preventive Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC), individually,” says the ministry in a statement.

According to the Ministry, the TAC foresees that both companies will have to adopt a transitional policy, with the availability, free of charge, of a plug adapter for all consumers who purchase any of the products in its line, until initiatives aimed at the conscious consumption for the consumer, with the development of informational and educational campaigns.

In the case of Samsung, a campaign was adopted for a short period that did not comply with the measures suggested by Senacon (National Consumer Department), says the ministry.

“If the companies’ response is positive, negotiations will be initiated by the TAC commission established within the scope of Senacon. Otherwise, the DPDC will assess the relevance of instituting an administrative proceeding to deepen investigations in the face of the companies involved”, concludes the Folder.

Other side

Samsung said in a note that it has not yet received the notification and that it will make a plug adapter available to all consumers by December 31st. See the full text:

“Samsung informs that, to date, it has not received the aforementioned notification. The company reinforces that it will make a plug adapter available free of charge to all consumers who purchase one of the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G smartphones until December 31, 2021. The action is valid for consumers who buy smartphones on the period from September 16, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

Redemption can be requested from October 18, 2021 through January 31, 2022 via the Samsung Para You website. Delivery will be made to the address indicated by the customer. More information on the website: https://www.samsungparavoce.com.br/”