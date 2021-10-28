Mönchengladbach runs over Bayern with a historic rout and eliminates the German Cup giant

Bayern was run over by Borussia Mönchengladbach, lost 5-0 with poor defense performance and is eliminated from the German Cup

Unrecognizable, the Bayern Munchen suffered his first rout in over a year against the Borussia Monchengladbach. For the second phase of the german cup, the team of Lewandowski, Neuer and company was defeated by 5 to 0 and is eliminated from the competition.

It was the first rout suffered by the Bavarians since September 2020. Hoffenheim did not take note of the eventual German champion and won 4-1 at home.

overwhelming start

Taking advantage of the start of the game far below Bayern, Mönchenglabach opened the score with one minute of play. Koné recovered the ball in the attacking field, made a play with Embolo and submitted it to Neuer’s corner in the area.

At 14, Bayern’s hole increased. After changing passes involving, Scally crossed low to Bensebaini, who finished in the area facing Neuer and extended the advantage, in a fair result for the performance of the teams.

Shortly after, at 19, the referee scored Lucas Hernández’s penalty for high foot in a dispute with Embolo. Bensebaini charged with absurd coldness, bringing Neuer to his knees, and opened an incredible 3-0 for Mönchengladbach in 20 minutes.

victory turns rout

In the second half, only the sides of the teams changed. Mönchengladbach continued in the attack and extended the advantage with Embolo, who took advantage of another mistake in the defense to finish in Neuer’s corner. Embolo himself scored the fifth goal counting with more error in the exit of the ball.

It went well: Breel Embolo

The Mönchengladbach center forward was an intimidating presence among Bayern defenders. He scored twice in the first half and scored twice in the final stage before being replaced to cheers from the crowd.

It was (very) bad: Bayern defense

The Bavarian defense had a game to be forgotten, with an emphasis on the defense duo. Lucas Hernández and Dayot Upamecano, who celebrates his 23rd birthday this Wednesday, were completely out of tune and made several blunders.



The full-backs weren’t having a good night either. Benjamin Pavard didn’t commit, but Alphonso Davies, returning from injury, was swallowed up by the attack of Monchengladbach. Even suffering 5 goals, Manuel Neuer was one of Bayern’s best on the pitch.

upcoming games

Bayern try to recover from the rout this Saturday (30), visit the Union Berlin trying to keep the lead of the german championship.

Encouraged by the impressive victory over the German giant, Mönchengladbach takes the field on Sunday (31), when they host Bochum trying to climb the Bundesliga table. At the moment, the team is in 12th position.

Datasheet

GOALS: Koné, Bensebaini (2) and Embolo (2) (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

BORDER M’GLADBACH: Sommer; Ginter, Elvedi and Beyer; Scally (Herrmann), Zakaria, Koné and Bensebaini; Hofmann (Neuhaus), Stindl (Pléa) and Embolo (Thuram). Technician: Adi Hutter

BAYERN: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano (Süle), Hernández and Davies (Coman); Kimmich, Goretzka (Tolisso), Gnabry (Stanisic) and Sané; Müller and Lewandowski. Technician: Dino Toppmöller (interim)