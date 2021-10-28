Monica’s Gang: Mauricio de Sousa comments on the LGBTQIA+ character: “Coming there”

In an interview with BBC News Brasil, Mauricio de Sousa, who is turning 86 this Wednesday (10/27), detailed the creation of a character from the LGBTQIA+ community for “A Turma da Mônica”. Mauricio comments that he is working on the character alongside his son, Mauro Sousa, director of shows, parks and events at “Mauricio de Sousa Produções”.

“It’s coming… I’m waiting a little bit that it’s more and more accepted the gay position, mainly. I have a son, well, who comes out as a homosexual and I love my son. He takes care of such an important part of the company, which is concerts and shows. And it puts a knot in people who are older and have more experience”, explained the cartoonist.

He adds: “We are discussing this, yes. We are discussing with the writers, with Mauro, with the people close to us there so that there is a positive character. In all senses. After all, when I had breakfast once with Mauro and his husband, I opened the window, right?”.

know more

+ Man accused of killing mother and aunt is removed from audience for meowing



+ Easy cupcake recipe to celebrate Halloween

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence