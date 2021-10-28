More than half of the Brazilian population neglects liver cancer – 10/27/2021

Most Brazilians are careless when it comes to liver cancer. Data from a survey commissioned by Ibrafig (Brazilian Liver Institute) show that 60% of the population has not had, or does not know if, tests for the detection of hepatitis C and 52% for hepatitis B.

Chronic living with the viruses that cause hepatitis is one of the main causes of the so-called hepatocellular carcinoma (or hepatocellular carcinoma), which is the most common type of primary liver cancer. According to data from INCA (National Cancer Institute), it occurs in more than 80% of cases and is considered aggressive.

In contrast, eight out of 10 respondents said they know that hepatitis testing is available free of charge at public health facilities. Despite their knowledge, 47% of them answered that they do not undergo the exam because they do not feel the need or pain, while 46% showed a lack of interest.

According to INCA data from 2019, cancers of the liver and intrahepatic biliary tract are in sixth place in the list of mortality from cancer in men in the country.

Among women, they occupy the eighth position. In the world, according to 2020 data from the WHO (World Health Organization), the disease is the third in deaths. It is worth remembering that hepatitis C is curable and hepatitis B has an effective and free vaccine, made available by the SUS.

The Ibrafig survey was carried out by the Datafolha Institute, which interviewed 1,995 people over 18, in person, in 129 municipalities in the five regions of the country, between September 8th and 15th. The margin of error for the total sample is 2 percentage points, plus or minus, within the 95% confidence level.

Cancer without symptoms

Tests for hepatitis, if positive, are essential to assess the evolution of the hepatocellular carcinoma, which is usually asymptomatic and treatable in the initial stage. When discovered in the phase when symptoms are already manifested, care is primarily palliative and the prognosis less optimistic, according to information from Ibrafig.

In addition to hepatitis infections, this type of cancer can arise from the excessive use of alcoholic beverages and hepatic steatosis, or “fat in the liver”.

Other types of organ tumors are cholangiocarcinomas (inflammation of the bile ducts) and angiosarcomas (contact with carcinogenic substances such as vinyl chloride, inorganic arsenicals and thorium dioxide solution, found in pesticides).

These types represent the primary cancers of the liver—which start in the liver itself. There are also secondary or metastatic tumors, which originate elsewhere and, as the disease progresses, reach the liver. According to INCA, the most common secondary type comes from tumors in the large intestine or rectum.

Symptoms that should draw attention, according to INCA, are:

Abdominal pain;

Abdominal mass;

Abdominal distension;

Unexplained weight loss;

Loss of appetite;

malaise;

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes);

Accumulation of fluid in the abdomen.

viral hepatitis

The Epidemiological Bulletin of Viral Hepatitis, published in July 2020 by the Ministry of Health, highlights that 74,864 people died in Brazil, between 2000 and 2018, as a result of the disease.

The five types of viral hepatitis (A, B, C, D and E) are caused by different infectious agents, and the most common symptoms are tiredness, fever, malaise, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, skin and eyes yellowish (jaundice), dark urine and pale stools.

Vaccines are available only for types A (children under five and people with liver disease) and B (general population).

Prevention

Avoiding viral hepatitis infection, especially hepatitis B and C, lowers the risk of liver cancer. Other measures that can be taken: