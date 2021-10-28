More wins, more goals and safe defense: Botafogo’s numbers with Joel Carli | firefight

Safer defense, fewer goals conceded, more victories and, consequently, more points in the Serie B table. Since Joel Carli returned to the starting lineup, Botafogo has improved in numbers in the final stretch of the championship. Starting with the results, with eight wins in 11 games.

The captain’s biggest interference, of course, is on defense. In the 11 rounds in which Carli was on the field, Botafogo only conceded goals in three of them. There are eight wins, two draws and one defeat in these matches. Without him, the team played 21 times, conceded goals in 13 matches and fluctuated more: eight wins, six draws and seven defeats.

With Carli, Botafogo conceded five goals in 11 matches, an average of 0.45. Without him, they suffered 23 in 21 games, an average of 1.09.

1 of 2 Botafogo numbers are better with Carli on the field — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo Botafogo’s numbers are better with Carli on the field — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

– Carli is a reference for everyone. Not just on the field, but off. He is one of the most present captains since I arrived here, he always wants to be supportive. On the field, he really commands. You know when to step up, time to control the game more. Knows how to scold and knows how to give strength – said the goalkeeper Diego Loureiro in a recent interview with ge.

Individually, the defender also has numbers to present. According to the ge statistical spy, the 35-year-old defender has seven tackles and an 89% pass rate in Serie B. Footstats reports that the Argentine is the player with the most hits in the championship: an average of 10.2 per game.

In addition to the safety behind, the Argentine also had a direct influence on four points won by Enderson’s team. The goals of the 1-0 victory over Brazil-RS and the 1-1 draw against Goiás, this last Tuesday, were noted by the sheriff.

Carli secured a draw against Goiás away from home last Tuesday

At the beginning of the season, in March, Botafogo arranged for Carli’s return after the tumultuous divorce made by the previous board. The return made the club manage a millionaire debt with the player. But, in the crowd, the expectation was to see the captain more present behind the scenes than on the field.

It was like that for most of the first semester. Until Carli received his first chance in August, in the final minutes of the duel with Ponte Preta. Two rounds later, the defender was the starter and scored the winning goal over Brasil de Pelotas. From then on, he almost never left the team and formed, alongside Kanu, one of the safest defenses in the championship.

The sheriff’s behavior in the field continues behind the scenes. Alvinegro cast leader, Carli is seen as a spokesperson for the group and actively participates in decisions outside the four lines, such as protest that players announced last week due to late payments. Another example is the declaration of the defender after the draw with Goiás, criticizing the opponent’s direction for having prohibited the presence of the Botafogo supporter in the match.

With the expectation of seeing Joel Carli on the field, the Alvinegra fans will be present in Botafogo’s next commitment in Serie B. At 19:00 on Wednesday, the team faces Confiança, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 33rd round.

