Moscow decrees 11-day lockdown after record Covid-19 deaths in Russia

Only supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open; residents of the Russian capital will be able to leave their homes during the blockade

11-day lockdown in the Russian capital was implemented after record deaths in the country



Moscow decreed a lockdown 11 days from this Thursday, 28, to contain the increase in cases of Covid-19 in the country. Also this Thursday, the Russia registered a record of deaths from the disease. There were 1,159 deaths and 40 thousand new cases in the last 24 hours. Despite the availability of the Sputnik V, Russian society shows hesitation when it comes to getting immunized. Only 32% of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

With the measure, retail stores, restaurants, schools, stadiums, clubs, cinemas and entertainment venues will be banned from opening in Moscow. Only supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open during the lockdown. Moscow residents, however, will be allowed to leave their homes during the period, unlike the blockade implemented in the summer of 2020. The closure comes days before the “megaholiday”, scheduled to take place from October 30th to November 7th.