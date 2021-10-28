Mother arrested after abandoning children with dead brother at home in US – News

Texas police in the United States arrested a 35-year-old mother, accused of having abandoned her four children at home several months ago. One of the children would have died in 2020 at the residence and had not had his body removed from the place.

The three boys were rescued on Sunday (24) from the apartment without electricity in the city of Houston. They have been living for the last few months beside their brother’s body and were fed by people from the neighborhood.

The eldest of the three boys, a 15-year-old teenager, told police “that his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and that his body was in the room next to his.”

The mother’s companion, Brian Coulter, 31, was charged with the boy’s death in 2020, when the child was 8 years old. The mother, Gloria Y. Williams, was indicted for maltreatment of the child for omission, inability to provide medical care and supervision.

Ed Gonzalez, a Harris County Sheriff in the Texas city of Houston, said new charges could be filed. Police believe the parents had not lived in the apartment for several months.

The situation is “horrible, tragic” for these three boys who “lived in very deplorable conditions,” said Gonzalez. The older boy “did his best to take care of others” two younger brothers, aged 7 and 10, commented.

The two younger children “appeared to be malnourished and showed signs of physical injury,” the police officer said on Monday (25).

In May 2020, the boys stopped attending school classes. The mother was the subject of a procedure for the boys’ truancy from school in 2019, which was later abandoned due to new coronavirus pandemic.

The three brothers are in the custody of Texas Child Protection Services.