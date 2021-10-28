Mother is arrested after children are abandoned with their brother’s body at home

A 35-year-old mother was arrested in Texas, USA, accused of abandoning her four children several months ago in Houston. The woman’s partner, accused of killing one of the boys in 2020, was also arrested. Information is from AFP.

Last Sunday (24), three children were found abandoned in an apartment without electricity. During this entire period, they lived beside their brother’s body. According to the oldest of the brothers, aged 15, his brother, aged just eight, had been dead for a year and his body was in the next room.

Brian Coulter, the children’s mother’s companion, was charged with the boy’s death in 2020. The mother, identified as Gloria Y. Williams, was charged with maltreatment of the child through omission, failure to provide medical care and supervision.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the situation was “awful” and “tragic” for the three boys, who “lived in very deplorable conditions.” According to the police officer, the older brother “did his best to take care of the others”, who are 10 and seven years old, but the two younger ones “seemed to be malnourished and showed signs of physical injury”.

