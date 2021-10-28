Multiplan (MULT3) profits 82% less in the 3rd quarter balance sheet

SAO PAULO – Multiplan (MULT3) recorded net income of R$ 99.404 million in the third quarter of this year, 82.5% lower than reported in the same period last year.

According to the company, the lower profit is a result of the sale of Diamond Tower, in July 2020, which raised the basis of comparison between the periods.

When compared to the third quarter, avoiding such distortions, the profit reported this year was 18.2% lower, mainly due to higher expenses with projects (+182.1%) and Income Tax and Social Contribution (+257.3%) , given the booking of the provision for JCP in 3Q19.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$ 216.068 million, a drop of 69.35 in the annual comparison.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, Ebitda was 8.1% lower, mainly due to “the effect of the negative straight line in 3Q21, since the contractual conditions of Covid-19 continue to be amortized”.

In addition, Ebitda, excluding the straight-line effect, reached R$237.7 million in 3Q21, 6.1% above 3Q19 (also excluding the straight-line effect).

Net Operating Income (NOI) ended the quarter at R$287.1 million, 40.8% higher than 3TRI20.

Meanwhile, operating cash flow (FFO) totaled R$ 176.701 million, down 70%.

Multiplan Revenues

Net revenue totaled R$322.260 million, down 68.5%. Among revenues, rental revenues jumped 101%, to R$ 301.9 million, while services rose 50.5%, to R$ 21.8 million, and parking jumped 106.8%, to R$ 46 .1 million.

“At 3TRI21, Multiplan started a new chapter. Since September, the malls have been operating in 100% of their regular operating period and, although many protocols and restrictions on social distancing still exist, the company is already surpassing pre-pandemic performance levels”, stresses the company.

Multiplan shopping center tenants recorded sales of R$3.7 billion in 3Q21, equivalent to 98.3% of what was sold in the third quarter of 2019 and 168.3% in the same period of 2020.

“The malls operated at 98.7% of their regular hours in 3Q21 as time restrictions related to Covid-19 were eased during the quarter,” the company wrote.

According to the company, in September, “all 19 shopping centers operated full time and the correlation between hours in operation and sales was again strong”.

Additionally, the company informs that in the first 25 days of October, sales exceeded 2019 by 9.7%.

Same Store Sales

Same Store Sales (SSS) grew 72.7% compared to 3Q20, with a notable increase in the Food/Gourmet Areas, Apparel and Services segments. Compared to 3Q19, SSS increased by 1.5%.

The 97.4% growth in Apparel vs. 3Q20 was driven by men’s footwear (+169.3%) and men’s apparel (+165.8%).

In terms of average occupancy rate, the company’s malls had an average of 95.2% in the quarter, an improvement over the second quarter of this year (94.6%), but stable in the annual comparison.

On the other hand, same store rents (SSR) had an increase of 128.4% year-on-year and 28.4% compared to the third quarter of 2019 – pre-pandemic period.

Thus, in two years, the indicator surpassed the inflation measured by the IPCA (13.7%) and, as the concessions are reduced, the company highlighted, “the gap for the effect of the readjustment of the IGP-DI of two years closes (35.2%).”

Regarding net delinquency, the company highlighted that it ended the quarter at 3.9%, “the lowest value since the beginning of the pandemic and 177 bp below the previous quarter”.

In addition, the loss of rent – ​​based on the decrease in default by tenants – reached 1.5%.

