Musician Letieres Leite, who signed great hits by Ivete Sangalo, dies | Fun



Letieres Leite accompanied Ivete Sangalo for 12 years – Reproduction/Instagram

Letieres Leite accompanied Ivete Sangalo for 12 yearsReproduction/Instagram

Published 10/27/2021 18:05 | Updated 10/27/2021 6:32 PM

Rio – Conductor and composer Letieres Leite passed away, aged 61, this Wednesday (27), in Salvador. The musician is known for having worked with great names in Brazilian music such as Ivete Sangalo and Maria Bethania. The information about his death was confirmed, on Instagram, by the Rumpilezz Institute, which bears the same name as the orchestra that the artist led since 2006. Until the publication of this article, the cause of death had not been disclosed.

With his artistic trajectory ranging from classical music to MPB, Leiteres was responsible for creating the arrangements for Ivete Sangalo’s hits such as “Festa”, “Empurra-empurra”, “Tô na rua” and “Abalou”. The singer used her social networks to mourn the passing of the musician who accompanied her for 12 years as a percussionist and saxophonist.

“My brilliant friend! I only learned wonderful things from being with you. The Goddess Music united us and gave me this beautiful soul that is yours. I am sad for your departure. I will never forget the countless contributions to music and my career, because your talent is too powerful. Our travels and our secrets. I love you, maestro, for everything and for our eternal friendship. Go on in peace,” wrote the artist.

In 2021, the Bahian also participated in the production of the album “Noturno”, by Maria Bethania, collaborating with the arrangements of the disc. On his Instagram, Letieres celebrated the launch of the project: “Anxious to listen to this new album NIGHT, where I had the pleasure and honor of having made arrangements. Viva”, he declared on the occasion.

Tributes

The label Rocinante, with whom Letieres worked on his most recent releases, released a note highlighting the artist’s role as the company’s godfather. “Letieres was our godfather and main supporter. The first official recording of this label, in our studio, was the album of his quintet. Last week, we were putting the finishing touches on the next album by his Orkestra Rumpilezz, this Brazilian orchestra that put on the percussion in front of the woodwinds,” says the statement, which continues:

“Letieres was one of the most important Brazilian creators of the 21st century, a revolutionary and profoundly generous teacher and one of the main thinkers of black music in Brazil. He leaves us at the peak of his creative power, with a thousand projects in mind. The gap is so great. great as his intense love for life, for friends, for music, and for family. We will miss him forever and comfort ourselves a little by listening to the treasures he has given us. We love you, luminous teacher.”

Caetano Veloso also made a point of paying homage to the composer, who opened the photo album and recalled the moments he spent with the conductor. “Talking to him was like getting a class on rhythmic keys and harmonic tastes. I’m devastated by the news of his death. He was very close. He taught my son Zeca to surf when he was a boy. Bahian music, Brazilian music, music has lost today one of its greatest trainers. Life has lost one of its most worthy representatives”, he lamented.

In his publication, Caetano cites the various artists who worked with Letieres, such as Daniela Mercury, who went to social media to express her sadness at the loss of the artist: “It is very difficult to talk about someone we love and admire. so much beauty and novelty. Creator of Rumpilezz, musician, arranger and very talented music producer. Today is a day to mourn Letieres Leite’s departure and to thank him for his legacy,” said the singer.

Sambist Zeca Pagodinha also used his Instagram to register his feelings: “The great Bahian musician Letieres Leite, of the Rumpilezz Orchestra, passed away today. Arranger, composer and instrumentalist, Letieres leaves behind a work of great importance in Brazilian music. Rest in peace, master! Our feeling to family and friends.”

On Twitter, Emicida said goodbye to the composer and highlighted her grief over the conductor’s death. “My friend and master Letieres Leite, left us today. My chest is in tatters. Eyes full of water and a longing that from now on will only increase. Thank you for all the classes, master. I can’t believe it…”, wrote the rapper.