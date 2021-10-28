National giant buys part of Blumenau company for R$ 38 million | Pedro Machado

The blumenauense Lincros sold a slice of the business to Sequoia, one of the largest national companies specializing in freight logistics services and e-commerce operations. The agreement announced between the parties on Wednesday (27) provides for the acquisition, by Sequoia, of 41% of the shares of the capital stock of Lincros for an amount of R$ 38 million. The conclusion of the transaction is still subject to “the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent”, informed the buyer in a statement to the market.

For now, the Lincros operation will remain independent, announced Sequoia. The agreement, however, provides for an option to buy the shareholding from the third year, based on the development of the business plan and pre-defined metrics for acquisition or capital increase.

“Sequoia consolidates another important step in the construction of its logistics and transportation marketplace, through the investment in Lincros, in continuity with its strategy of creating a comprehensive ecosystem of physical and digital services”, added the company in the statement.

Sequoia accumulated net income of BRL 695.3 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of 85% compared to 2020. Last year, it went public and raised funds to, among other fronts, invest precisely in acquisitions, such as made with Lincros.

Founded in 2012, Lincros (formerly TranspoBrasil) offers transportation management solutions, including services such as routing, freight optimization and real-time tracking. With a portfolio of just over 160 customers, it had net income of R$16 million in 2020 and this year alone it has issued 18 million invoices corresponding to 650,000 trips.

With the acquisition, Sequoia informed that it expands technological solutions for the customer base, accelerating the digital platform that seeks to offer more efficiency in the transportation segment. Lincros, on the other hand, announced that, based on the investment, it intends to triple, in three years, its turnover, the volume of clients – the majority are shippers from large industries – and the number of employees, currently around 120 people.

The operation remains in Blumenau and under the current management, in a team composed of executives André Luiz Jacinto (commercial and marketing director), Jean Carlos Pereira (technology director) and Gilson Chequeto (executive director). According to Chequeto, Lincros had already been approached by investment funds, but there was not much to talk about.

– With Sequoia it was different because the strategic appeal is very strong – justifies.

The acquisition by Sequoia places Lincros in a position to accelerate the company’s growth and consolidation in the market of technological solutions for the logistics area, with new opportunities in the B2C market (for the final consumer). The company’s revenue projection for 2021 is R$23 million.

