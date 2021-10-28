Neto admits that he didn’t like Denilson’s visit to “Jogo Aberto”

The presenter Neto, from TV Band, once again commented on his relationship with fellow TV channel Denilson. The former Corinthians player admitted that he was upset with the commentator of “Jogo Aberto” for the decision to stop participating in “Os Donos da Bola”.

Neto said that he understood that Denílson was an important piece for “Os Donos da Bola”, but that today he sees that the departure allowed the former São Paulo player to explore new paths in his career.

“Denilson started with ‘Os Donos da Bola’. We’ve already done a program together. The last time the grid was presented, I called him and said: ‘Let’s stop this bullshit, we’re both ‘good people’. come back to talk and it’s all right.” She asks him if that wasn’t it. “When he left ‘Os Donos da Bola’, I didn’t like it because he was so important to the show. I didn’t like him leaving. “, said Neto in participation in the channel “Pilhado”, YouTube.

“I didn’t want him to leave, but he left by his decision and went to the ‘Open Game’. What’s the problem? Today he’s happy in the ‘Open Game’, doing ‘merchan’, becoming a presenter. It was really cool for him. , but I didn’t want him to leave ‘Os Donos da Bola’ because he was doing very well. He’s a hell of a ‘showman’ and he’s good. (…) I was angry because he left, that’s why,” he continued .

The Corinthians idol also pondered that despite having a friendly relationship with Denilson, he doesn’t see him as a friend, as he has never visited the commentator’s house.

“I’m not Denílson’s friend. I have nothing against it. He never came to my house, I never went to his house. I’m 20 years in the band, he’s 10. How can he be my friend if he’s been in the band for 10 years and I’ve never been eat at his house?”, he completed.