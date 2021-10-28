Neto says that Edilson left the band because he created a “difficult environment” with commentators

The presenter Neto said that Edílson created a “difficult environment” in the “Donos da Bola” program and that is why he left Rede Bandeirantes. He responded to criticism made by the former player recently.

“Edilson said on the ‘Podpah’ (podcast) that I am one way in the program and that outside I am another. It’s not true, I’m the same thing. Maybe you’re different, because the environment you made at ‘Donos da Bola’ was a difficult environment, where you had a problem with Fernandinho. What you did with Fernandinho, Edílson, who is one of the greatest reporters in the world, was absurd, he is a gentleman. What you did with Velloso, with Canhão, was very ugly”, said Neto in a live broadcast on YouTube, on the “Pilhado” channel.

According to Neto, Edílson’s discussions were repeated with several members of the program’s team. “There was a problem with me, with Velloso, with Fernandinho, with everyone. I didn’t go there, no sir. So much so that you went to work on ‘Jogo Aberto’, and why didn’t you stay there? Ah, so you mean that I also took you out of the ‘Open Game’ and added Edmundo? Oh, no f…”.

Neto said that Edilson was warned about the need to change his behavior. “Cascão (director of ‘Donos da Bola’) talked to you several times, everyone talked to you. His contract ended and the Band didn’t want to renew, that’s what I read. It’s much easier to say that I sent him away. It’s not easy for him to say ‘wow, I was bad, man, I could have had more humility, I could have been more of a team’. What I do know is that you don’t talk to Edmundo, to Petkovic, to anyone. I talk”.

Neto wanted to make it clear that he didn’t ask for Edilson’s departure. “I’m not the one who decides this. I’m not the owner of the Band. Now, the horrible environment you made in the Band may have made you leave. You’re still an ace, a phenomenon, but the horrible environment you made there I didn’t do, you know why, Edilson? Because I’ve been in Band for 20 years. Most people there love me”

Edílson was contacted by Uol, but did not want to comment on Neto’s new statements.

know more

+ Video: Carrefour salesman humiliated by manager while cleaning floors



+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence