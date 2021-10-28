.: New bus line will serve Unimed Hospital employees and users

Author: João J. de Souza

From Monday, 11/1, the 246-Hospital Unimed bus line starts operating, with departures from the Central Integration Terminal (TCI) and Piracicamirim Terminal (TPI). Initially this line will operate from Monday to Friday. In total, 31 trips will be made daily to the Unimed Hospital, 16 leaving from the TCI and 15 from the TPI. Hospital Unimed receives daily around 1,700 people, including employees and outsourced workers.

According to the Municipal Secretariat for Urban Mobility, Traffic and Transport (Semuttran), the decision was taken after a technical study and aims to better serve the regions of the German neighborhoods, Cidade Jardim, Vila Independência and Jardim Morumbi, with the main objective of facilitating the movement of Unimed Hospital workers and users, who need public transport.

The director of Public Transport at Semuttran, Vanderlei Quartarolo, explains that the option today for residents of these neighborhoods to go to Hospital Unimed is to board the 240 Cecap TCI/TPI line. .

“These and other improvements are part of the determinations of Mayor Luciano Almeida and Semuttran’s secretary, Jane Franco Oliveira, to better serve the population that uses the public transport service”, highlighted the Transport director.