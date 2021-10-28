New Maracanã concession: launch of public notice is scheduled for January 2022 | soccer

The first public hearing aimed at popular consultation and suggestions on the new Maracanã concession was held this Wednesday afternoon, at Palácio Laranjeiras. The secretary of the Civil House of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Nicola Miccione, explained that the stadium will continue to be managed jointly by Flamengo and Fluminense, through the Term of Permission for Use (TPU), until the definitive launch of the new notice. A first version is expected to come out in January 2022:

– Today we have the first public hearing. We will continue talking with the main clubs in Rio. The forecast is that we launch the notice with the adjustments, suggestions, incorporated and improved criticisms, in the beginning of 2022, still expected in January – he said.

– There will be enough time for potential competitors to assess the technical conditions of the equipment, to formulate their technical proposal, most likely in April, May, we will have the definitive public notice, until then the stadium will continue to be managed by TPU, which should be renewed until the effective conclusion of the process, which starts now – he added.

1 of 5 Nicola Miccione at a public hearing on the new Marcanã concession — Photo: Ronald Lincoln Nicola Miccione at a public hearing on the new Marcanã concession — Photo: Ronald Lincoln

This Wednesday’s public hearing was held to debate the terms for the creation of the notice. New rules can be withdrawn and even removed from what has already been proposed. Flamengo, Fluminense and Vasco sent leaders. The idea is for other audiences to follow.

– Today we have the first public hearing, where we discuss with society, clubs, companies, the government’s modeling suggestion. The basic premise is Maracanã with the leading role of football clubs in the state of Rio, with a minimum number of matches to be played in the year. (The Maracanã) is an equipment that brings flow to tourism, to the economy, hence the importance of having clubs performing their matches in Maracanã.

See more topics covered by the Chief of Staff, Nicola Miccione:

– 70 games are the number necessary to ensure economic viability for the maintenance of the stadium. Maracanã demands a significant amount of annual maintenance, studies have shown that the value of 70 games as a parameter, together with the obtaining of other revenues, guarantees maintenance for the 20-year term of the concession. This does not mean that, in practice, if there is a need for a smaller number, the manager looks for additional revenue to play games.

“The number of 70 is a point to be discussed, other concessions speak of 60, 66, and we, listening to society, can make adjustments, but within a financial logic, that there is a guarantee of economic balance for the maintenance of the stadium”.

2 of 5 Maracanã — Photo: Reproduction Maracanã — Photo: Reproduction

Concern for the lawn amidst the number of games

– It will be necessary to adjust the pitch, improve and qualify for the maintenance of the pitch, but compared to other stadiums in the world, we don’t see this as a problem, as long as improvements occur.

3 out of 5 Lawn of Maracanã — Photo: Luã Vitor / Maracanã Maracanã Lawn — Photo: Luã Vitor / Maracanã

– As many clubs can participate as necessary for the minimum qualification of 54 games in competitions indicated in the notice, at national and international level. It is not a matter for the State to define. The state sets the minimum number of games. Whether the manager will discuss the holding of games between two or three clubs, it is not up to the State to define.

– It is very important that we avoid the problems of the previous concession, and others in Brazil that did not work: a manager who will talk later with the clubs. If we look at the history, we see that the relationship is always bad. In this model, we bring the clubs as protagonists so that the rules are previously discussed with the manager or with the winning consortium, so that we have a year of activities without the manager’s game-by-game discussion with the clubs. You force the stadium management to talk to the clubs in advance.

– Ticket use is managed by the winning company or consortium. The state did not include any general or popular price requirements. It’s a market dynamic, the state cannot interfere in an issue like this.

Also check out Fluminense and Vasco’s views on the new concession:

Matheus Montenegro, Fluminense’s VP of Institutional Relations

Concern for the lawn

– It is, indeed, a point of concern. The club wants the pitch to be the best it can be, we’ve been working on it and, at the time of the concession, if everything works out, we’ll work even harder to make the pitch even better.

Has any company already shown interest in being part of the concession?

– There are several companies in Brazil and around the world that manage arenas. It is natural that there are demands, but there was no official conversation.

– It’s still too early to talk about it. We have to remember that what happened here was the disclosure of the first draft of the notice. It is a long process, there will still be another public hearing, the notice will still be released. When searching, we will analyze the possibility.

Renewal until new concession

– We have a temporary term that is valid every six months, it will expire now, so there needs to be one more extension. The bidding process is a lengthy process, so there is likely to be one more extension.

4 out of 5 Fluminense x Flamengo Maracanã — Photo: André Durão Fluminense x Flamengo Maracanã — Photo: André Durão

Carlos Roberto Osório, VP of Vasco

Have there been conversations with Flamengo and/or Fluminense?

– Vasco is focused on this moment of the public hearing, we analyzed the concession notice in depth, we made our observations. Today we are going to participate by bringing more contributions. We understand the following: the spirit of the public notice is correct, it puts a leading role in the four big clubs in Rio, as it has to be. Maracanã is a public facility, built by the people of the State of Rio de Janeiro as a soccer square. We think the way the tender was conceived is very positive, and Vasco imagines the following: this is a moment of understanding the notice and waiting for the implementation of the rules of the game.

– From the moment the game rules are defined, the club will look for Flamengo, Fluminense, and Botafogo. Vasco’s vision is that the four big clubs in Rio could be organized so that Maracanã could have the best possible use, the best social and sporting return for Rio de Janeiro. We’ve already had some informal conversations, anyway, Vasco has officially expressed his position. I’m sure that as soon as these rules are known, then these conversations will take place in a more concrete way. As there is no rule, everything is still very preliminary.

How to organize to use Maracanã and São Januário?

– Vasco changed his focus. Four years ago, when the bidding for the Maracanã concession with Odebrecht ended, and the State sought the clubs for a precarious concession, Vasco was not interested in participating. Today, we have Flamengo and Fluminense in a precarious contract. Vasco understands that Maracanã is a strategic place for our club, it is the most famous, known and important stadium in the world. And Vasco was part of the construction of the legend of Maracanã. We were the first champions, the club’s main titles were conquered at Maracanã, as well as at other clubs in Rio de Janeiro. So, the return of Maracanã is strategic for us.

– And what we intend to build is with a portfolio: Maracanã and São Januário. Part of our games will be played in Maracanã, part in São Januário. With that, we believe it is positive for everyone. Positive for the State, for Maracanã. Vasco is a club that has a national fan base and has the possibility of filling Maracanã, as it has done in countless times. Our entry strengthens the project, adds value, being good for Vasco, for other clubs, for the State and also for Maracanã itself.

– Our club has a very large crowd and a very large number of members, we have already had 200 thousand supporters and we have demand for a square with 78 thousand seats. Being out of Maracanã means reducing the reach and service potential of our fan partner program. Therefore, Vasco wants to be at Maracanã for his big games, complementing with São Januário. In our view, we will have a very strong portfolio for the club and for our fans.