New minimum wage for 2022. See how much the adjustment will be

Beforehand, it is worth noting that the minimum wage undergoes an annual adjustment in order to avoid the loss of the citizen’s purchasing power. For this to occur, the floor must at least accompany the inflation obtained in the previous year so that there is no real loss.

In this sense, if inflation advances, in order to increase the price of essential products such as food, medicine, electricity and water bills, and the national floor does not keep up with this increase, the citizen will naturally be harmed. Therefore, constitutionally the minimum wage must be corrected according to the inflation rate.

Once this is understood, check the government’s estimate of inflation until the end of this year, as well as the floor value for 2022, in view of the aforementioned forecast.

Minimum wage for 2022

According to the forecast of the Ministry of Economy based on the calculation of the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), the country’s inflation has already reached a high of 8.4%.

It is noteworthy that for 2022, the minimum wage should be R$1,192.40, that is, it only follows inflation, not surpassing it, so that there will be neither losses nor real gains. Therefore, the national floor will have an increase of only R$ 92.40, compared to the current one (R$ 1,100).

It should be noted that the last time the national floor was corrected above inflation occurred from 2018 to 2019, still under the management of Michel Temer. In this context, the Readjustment was 4.61%, correcting the minimum wage to R$998

New floor, impacts the value of government benefits

It should be emphasized that the correction of the minimum wage also directly impacts the amount paid for government benefits, such as retirement, sick pay, unemployment insurance, PIS/Pasep allowance, among others.

It must be understood that by law, no benefit granted by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) can be granted in an amount below the minimum wage. Furthermore, any and all “salaries” paid by the public sphere share a floor, so the ceiling received in these programs also changes.

For a better understanding, the maximum paid by the institute currently corresponds to R$6,433.57, if the government’s forecast materializes, so that the salary floor is corrected to R$1,192.40, the INSS ceiling will be R$ 6,973.99.