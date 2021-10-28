New Range Rover will have electric version and arrive in Brazil in 2022

One of the symbols of Jaguar Land Rover luxury, the Land Rover Range Rover reaches its fifth generation. The SUV shows a familiar design at the front, but changes completely in other angles, in addition to betting even more on technology and also on electrification, taking another step in the company’s plans to offer more electrics and hybrids in the future.

Built with the MLA-Flex platform, a new architecture prepared to serve as a basis for cars with combustion engines as well as plug-in hybrid systems and even electric ones. The Land Rover Range Rover 2022 will take advantage of this platform to be offered in short and long wheelbase versions. Depending on the version chosen and the customer’s preference, it can have four, five or seven seats.

The design of the new Range Rover is an evolution of the already well-established visual identity, but it simplifies some points. This makes it look smoother, like the rounded edge of the door blending into the glass in a fluid transition. These little touches also help aerodynamics, reducing drag to 0.30.



The new generation SUV uses adaptive air suspension with a five-arm multilink rear axle, using the GPS navigation system to anticipate street information on the way and make necessary adjustments. It also works with adaptive cruise control and driving assistant to smooth everything out based on what the system is doing.

It also features electronically controlled active anti-roll bar to keep the body stable. Land Rover says it reacts faster than a hydraulic system and can apply up to 142.7 kgfm of torque against the body to keep it level.

The new Range Rover received four-wheel steering, capable of moving the rear wheels electrically up to 7.3° to improve the SUV’s maneuverability and handling. This system allows the car to have a turning diameter of less than 11 meters.

In Europe, customers will have multiple powertrain options, including two plug-in hybrids, three petrol and three diesel fueled. In some markets, such as the US, this offer will be reduced to just two engines at launch. Land Rover also confirms that it works on an all-electric version for 2024. All have all-wheel drive and locking rear differential to balance the torque distribution.

Plug-in hybrid versions combine the 3.0 six-cylinder gasoline and a 38.2 kWh battery pack, with a 143 hp electric motor integrated into the transmission. The P510e PHEV will deliver 510 hp, while the P440e has 440 hp, both with an electric range of 100 km. The basic options will have the 3.0 with a 48V hybrid-light system, in the 360 ​​hp and 400 hp versions. The most expensive gasoline will have the 4.4 V8 with 523 hp. The diesel options are made up of the 3.0 six-cylinder MHEV, with powers of 250 hp, 300 hp and 350 hp.

Inside, there’s a 13.7″ digital display instrument panel and a 13.1″ multimedia center. Those traveling in the rear seats will be able to take advantage of a pair of 11.4″ displays mounted on the front headrests. If the customer buys the car in the four-seat version, it will also have an 8″ touchscreen on the armrest central.

In addition to being robust like every car of the brand, the Range Rover needs to be luxurious. For this, it received a sound system of 1,600 watts from Meridian Signature Sound System with 35 speakers in the Autobiography version, with noise cancellation. Land Rover even placed a pair of 20-watt speakers in each of the four headrests, creating an effect similar to more high-end headphones.

The premium SUV will be available in SE, HSE, Autobiography and SV versions. It will also feature a First Edition series based on the Autobiography that wins the Golden Sunset painting, as in the gallery above.

Jaguar Land Rover already confirms the arrival of the new Range Rover 2022 for next year in Brazil. It will initially land in the First Edition version, with the 4.4 V8 twin-turbo gasoline engines of 523 hp and the 3.0 diesel with 350 hp.