New rules could make pregnancy by fertilization difficult in Brazil

SAO PAULO — English teacher and virtual assistant Vivian Cerqueira Sampaio, 40, dreamed of becoming a mother. At 36, she started trying to get pregnant, but the process proved more difficult than she imagined. After a miscarriage and more than a year of unsuccessful attempts, Vivian and her husband decided to seek a specialist. After many tests and the news that endometriosis could be getting in the way, they moved on to in vitro fertilization (IVF). But the long-desired baby has not arrived. At least not right away. It was only on the third attempt that this happened and today, five months pregnant, she is looking forward to the arrival of little Cadu.

In this process, Vivian went through several moments when she thought about giving up. But soon the will spoke louder.

– I understood that, for me, being a mother is a dream. The problem is that I was afraid of many things and that increased after the first loss. I believe we need to use the resources of medicine in our favor and I’m super happy that it worked – celebrates.

Vivian’s case is far from isolated. Assisted reproduction is helping to fulfill the dream of an increasing number of people. There is still no data on how many in vitro fertilizations were performed in 2020, but the latest available survey made by Anvisa reveals that in 2019 there were 44,663 procedures. The number is 3.6% higher than the previous year and more than double the number of cycles performed in 2012. In addition to IVF, there are other treatment options for infertility, including ovulation induction with scheduled courtship and intrauterine insemination – the famous artificial insemination. But in many cases, in vitro fertilization, when the embryo is formed in the laboratory, is the only possible indication.

restrictive resolution

In recent decades, the procedure has evolved a lot, with the incorporation of new technologies that have increased the success rate, while making the procedure safer for the mother and baby. However, some recent events in Brazil put the future of the practice at risk. For example, the new resolution of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), valid since June 15, restricts the number of embryos that can be generated in the laboratory in assisted reproduction treatments to eight.

Growth of practice in Brazil Photo: Editoria de Arte

The norm, which regulates assisted reproduction in the country, represents a step backwards in relation to the previous one, which did not establish a limit. According to specialists, the decision makes the process difficult and expensive, especially for women with already compromised quality eggs and when it is necessary to carry out genetic analysis to select healthy embryos.

In fertilization treatments, the so-called fertility funnel occurs. From the fertilization of the eggs to the development of the embryos, the losses are great. To get an idea, a study carried out by Brigham Women’s Hospital, linked to Harvard University, in the USA, indicates at least twice as many — 16 eggs — to obtain good results. For the gynecologist specializing in assisted reproduction, Maurício Chehin, scientific coordinator of the Huntington Group, it is difficult to understand the reasons that led the CFM to this type of limitation.

— From a scientific point of view, it is a technical setback within the specialty because as I limit the number of embryos, I limit the chances of pregnancy and the cost of treatment. Each country has its own rules, but the vast majority have less restrictive rules than this one. Before this resolution, Brazil was more aligned with what happens around the world — says Chehin.

Another recent fact that may impact the future of access to the procedure is the decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which defined that health plans are not required to pay for in vitro fertilization, “unless expressly provided for in the contract”. In practice, most health plans did not pay for this type of treatment, but what happened in recent years is that many patients started to legalize the issue and win.

However, the STJ judgment ends this once and for all, as the decision was given on a repetitive appeal and must be followed by all judges and courts in the country. It is also relevant because it is an expensive procedure, with an average price of R$20,000. Which makes it unfeasible for many couples. Some centers of the Unified Health System (SUS) offer the service, but the offer is low due to demand and the waiting list can reach three years.

— The decision of the STJ is not new, but it buries any hope that health plans could come to cover this type of procedure. Infertility is a disease and like any other disease, those who face it would be entitled to treatment. In addition, the right to family planning is provided for in the Constitution – emphasizes the specialist in reproductive medicine Matheus Roque, from Mater Prime clinic, in São Paulo.

According to the expert, infertility is one of the five most common diseases worldwide.

– From 15 to 20% of couples have infertility and some of these people will need a fertilization treatment, which is a more effective treatment. Infertility is associated with several points, such as increased depression, anxiety, problems in the couple’s relationship and at work – concludes Roque.

bill

The latest development, and perhaps the one with the greatest potential harm, is a bill on assisted reproduction proposed in 2003 that is currently being processed in the Chamber of Deputies. Created by the then senator Lucio Alcantara, affiliated to the PSDB of Ceará, PL 1184/2003 provides for the limitation of fertilization of only two eggs, the prohibition of embryo biopsy, embryo freezing and egg donation, and also removes the anonymity of semen donors and ovodonations already performed. The PL also provides for the prohibition of replacement pregnancy, popularly known as solidary belly, in which a woman gives up her uterus to gestate another person’s fetus without genetic involvement.

— If approved, this could end assisted reproduction in Brazil. This project goes against everything that is happening in the world. Since the beginning of reproductive medicine in Brazil, there have never been such retrograde rules and this is frightening. In 2003, when he was created, he was already retrograde, imagine 18 years later. The technique has evolved a lot during this period — warns Edson Borges, a specialist in human reproduction and scientific director of the Fertility Medical Group, in São Paulo.

Infertility, defined as the failure to get pregnant after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sex, has been growing every year. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 48 million couples and 186 million individuals have infertility worldwide. In Brazil, there are about 8 million, according to the most recent data from the Brazilian Association of Assisted Reproduction. The causes of the problem are diverse. It is estimated that about 35% of infertility cases are related to women, another 35% to men, 20% to both and 10% are caused by unknown causes. But, in most cases, there is treatment.

— The environment we live in is contributing to the decrease in the function and quantity of male and female gametes. In addition, there is a tendency to postpone motherhood, which increases the probability of needing some treatment of assisted reproduction – explains Borges.

It is worth mentioning that in vitro fertilization is not only indicated for infertility. The procedure is also used to avert the risk of serious hereditary diseases, as it makes it possible to biopsy the embryos and select the healthiest one before implantation in the woman’s uterus and is the only option for new family formats, such as single-parent and same-sex families.

— Assisted reproduction ends up helping many people in different ways, always aiming at fertility, maintaining fertility and giving birth to a baby that cannot or is not happening by natural means — says Maurício Chehin, scientific coordinator of the Huntington Group.