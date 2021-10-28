New York City Attorney Warns of Distributing Marijuana-Based Candy on Halloween | World

New York State Attorney Letitia James issued a warning on Tuesday (26) to parents of children in the state to pay attention to the distribution of marijuana-based candy this Halloween.

Packaging of cookies, candies and snacks with tetrahydrocannabidiol (THC), the main toxic and psychotropic element of the plant cannabis sativa, can confuse.

“Parents have to be on the lookout for deceptive products that look like ordinary candy but contain dangerously high concentrations of THC,” Letitia James said on a social network.

Similar warnings have also been issued by authorities in the US states of Connecticut, Arkansas, and Ohio.

Halloween is a traditional US holiday that takes place this Sunday (31). In it, costumed children go from house to house asking for “trick or treat”.

2 of 2 Oct 31 – People pass social distance markers during Halloween celebrations in Overland Park, Kansas — Photo: Charlie Riedel/AP Oct 31 – People pass social distance markers during Halloween celebrations in Overland Park, Kansas — Photo: Charlie Riedel/AP

Buying THC products for adults can happen by mistake, says the prosecutor, but they are “especially dangerous” for children.

“We’ve seen an increase in accidental overdose cases among children across the country,” said James. “It’s vital that we do what we can to protect our children.”

Unlike California, where this type of product is more easily found, in New York the trade in this type of food is not legal.

The state of New York this year approved the recreational use of marijuana, but with restrictions and only for consumers over 21 years of age.

SEE ALSO: Dog Costume Contest Shows the Spirit of Halloween