Newspaper lists Xavi, Gallardo and three other technicians to take over from Koeman

The newspaper sport, from Catalonia, listed five names to take over as Barcelona coach after Ronald Koeman’s resignation

O Barcelona announced the resignation of coach Ronald Koeman this Wednesday (27) and speculation about his replacement has already started. The newspaper sport made a list of five names who can take the job.

O Barcelona back to the field next Saturday (30), at 4 pm (GMT), against the Alave, per Laliga, with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The name that would head the race is the idol Xavi Hernández, always ranked as the board’s favorite for the job for a few months. The big hurdle, however, would be the fact that he was still in charge of the Al-Sadd, from Qatar.

In recent months, the names of Erik Ten Hag, of Ajax, and Roberto Martinez, gives Belgium, also started to make headlines in Catalonia. The second, including, he was appointed as the team’s coach after the FIFA date of October.

Another who was also appointed as a candidate for the reserve bank is Marcelo Gallardo, at the end of his contract with the river plate. Recently, the Argentine was even asked about a Blaugrana proposal.

The only one of the five names on the list who is currently unemployed is Andrea Pirlo, fired from youth at the end of last season because of their poor results. This was his only (and short) job as a technician.

Ronald Koeman was fired on Wednesday after the team lost to the ray vallecano, in Madrid, 1-0, which left the culé team in 9th place in the Spanish Championship