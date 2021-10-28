Neymar sues singer after criticism on social network, says website; understand the controversy

According to information published by the portal UOL, Neymar will demand explanations from singer Zélia Duncan in court about posts that criticize the attacker

Neymar is again at the center of a controversy involving social media. Player’s lawyers Paris Saint-Germain went to court asking for explanations from singer Zélia Duncan about posts that criticize the attacker.

The information was disclosed by journalist Diego Garcia on his blog on the portal UOL, revealing that the process is based on ‘possible crime of defamation’.

The report reveals that the athlete’s representatives question a publication in which the artist claims that the PSG shirt 10 is a ‘disappointment as a citizen’.

“I’m not a football player, but Neymar seems to me so far a promise as an athlete and a disappointment as a citizen. Want respect? Give yourself to him and show him services. Oh, and pay your taxes!”, published Zélia Duncan about the player on September 10th.

The post is no longer on the singer’s social media.

Zélia Duncan in a post about Neymar Reproduction/Twitter

According to Garcia, Neymar’s lawyers filed a request for Zélia Duncan to manifest within 48 hours on 11 questions regarding the publication, alleging ‘injury to Neymar Júnior’s honor, possibly defaming him’ in the text, which would have exceeded ‘ limits on freedom of expression and potential criminal consequences can be inferred from them’.

“On what objective and concrete elements did the defendant (Zélia Duncan) base her conclusion on the person of the plaintiff (Neymar), as a citizen?”, quotes the report about one of the points raised by Neymar’s lawyers

“Has the defendant had access to the records of any tax administrative procedure, any tax foreclosure action or any other procedure or process in order to make that statement and publish it on her social network?”, the report also points out.

Still citing the portal publication UOL, Zélia Duncan ‘has no knowledge of the process yet’.