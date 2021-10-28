Nicolas Cage resigned from gunsmith in his first film

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, gunsmith responsible for the film Rust, film set for the incident that took the director of photography’s life Halyna Hutchins, had already been involved in a controversy on set with the star Nicolas Cage. The conflict between Gutierrez-Reed and Cage took place during the recordings of The Old Way, according to The Wrap.

According to the publication, he spoke with a member of the team. The Old Way, an outbreak of Cage was reported on set after Hannah fired a gun three times in a row — and without warning to her colleagues. Stu Brumbaugh, chief western engineer starring Cage, said that after the shooting, the Oscar-winning actor would have screamed: “Give a warning first, you’ve just blown the c****** out of my eardrums!”.

Brumbaugh also said he asked an assistant director for Gutierrez-Reed to be fired later that day because of her inexperience, a decision that Cage would have supported. “I spoke to him [o assistente de direção]: ‘she needs to be removed’. After a second occurrence similar to the previous one [disparar sem dar avisos] I got angrier. (…) She was a newbie”, he reported.

It is noteworthy that the The Wrap also contacted a producer of The Old Way, who said he did not remember incidents involving the gunsmith. The professional was also contacted by the report, but did not comment.

At the age of 24, Gutierrez-Reed was the professional responsible for managing the weapons used in the filmmaker’s film. Joel Souza – who was injured in the incident involving the shooting of Alec Baldwin. So it would be up to the professional to have warned Baldwin that the gun he used was loaded.

Last Thursday (21st), a real gun was fired by baldwin while shooting a scene for the movie Rust, in New Mexico, killing the filmmaker Halyna Hutchins and hurting the director Souza.

According to the police report, there is no doubt that the bullet that hit and killed director of photography Hutchins started from the scenographic weapon used by baldwin. Also according to authorities, the case remains under “open investigation”, but no one was arrested and no charges were filed.

Hutchins graduated from American Film Institute in 2015 and had worked on several short films before taking a position in Archenemy (2020), with Joe Manganiello. In 2019, she was named a “rising star” by the magazine. American Cinematographer.