Nubank Changes Rules to Prevent Pix Fraud; understand

Fintech Nubank made an announcement this Tuesday (26/10) about changes that will be applied to the Pix contract. The changes implemented are to meet the measures recently established by the Central Bank and provide greater security to its customers.

Customers were informed, through emails sent by the company, about all the changes that will be implemented by the new Nubank account contract.

This contract presents the new safety rules for transactions carried out by Pix, with the intention of avoiding fraud that has happened in the instant payment format.

One of the implemented changes determines that, in case of suspected fraud, Nubank will block the amounts transferred through this operation, as a form of prevention. The restriction will last up to 72 hours, being extended to the credit available on the account.

Also related to operations with Pix, the changes in the contract determine that the digital bank will return the transferred amounts resulting from operational failures in the systems of the institutions involved or from transactions suspected of fraud.

Even in these cases, Nubank, in addition to returning the amounts, can block the resources held in the clients’ accounts, in one or more installments, until the total amount of the transaction received is reached so that the amount is returned.

Since this is a systemic change, digital bank customers do not need to take any action to accept the changes. They will be applied automatically. Just keep using Nubank’s services.

These changes to the Nubank account contract, with the new security rules, will take effect on next November 16th.