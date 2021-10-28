OdontoPrev (ODPV3) profits R$97.8 million in the 3rd quarter of 2021, an increase of 13.9%; analysts see positive numbers

Odontoprev (ODPV3) had net income of R$ 97.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 13.9% compared to the same period in 2020.

Adjusted Ebitda reached R$144.7 million in the quarter, an increase of 8.9% compared to the same quarter in 2020.

The company’s net revenue was up 8.5%. Thus, the indicator went from R$430.3 million to R$467 million.

The average number of beneficiaries rose 7.4%, to 7.8 million, after net additions of 179 thousand new lives. The loss ratio in the quarter was 39.8%, in the same level as the same period in 2020.

Itaú BBA commented that OdontoPrev’s results showed solid and continuous net adds in the Corporate, Individual and SME plans, leading to higher-than-expected revenue.

The bank says profitability also exceeded estimates, with DLR (mostly in the individual segment) still considerably below pre-pandemic levels.

Thus, Itaú BBA maintains a marketperform valuation for OdontoPrev shares, and a target price of R$14.00, compared to the quotation on Wednesday (27) of R$13.21.

Credit Suisse highlights that Odontoprev’s growth continues to surprise positively and this quarter showed an acceleration. Although the company has not been able to increase the average ticket, the new level of additions of beneficiaries may signal that Odontoprev is following a more commercial path.

The bank believes that profitability is likely to reach new levels, and a new growth cycle could create growth potential. Thus, according to Credit Suisse, the company will continue to be a case of stable cash flow, which is important in the current turmoil.

The bank maintains a neutral recommendation for Odontoprev shares, with a target price of R$15.00.

