OFFICER: Barcelona fires Ronald Koeman after another defeat at LaLiga

Now it’s official. After several weeks walking the “tightrope”, the Dutchman Ronald Koeman is no longer coach of Barcelona. The commander did not resist the defeat by 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano and was dismissed from his position this Wednesday (27).

Barça occupies the 9th position of LaLiga and is in a difficult situation in Group E of the Champions League, occupying the 3rd place, behind Bayern Munich and Benfica.

Koeman’s stint, which lasted just over a year, won a King’s Cup title last season. In addition, there were 67 games, with 40 wins, 11 draws and 16 defeats. In the 2021/22 season, there are five wins, three draws and five defeats.

FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona)

October 27, 2021





So far, it is not known who will be chosen by the culé board to take charge of Barça. The most speculated names so far are Xavi Hernández, a former midfielder at the club, Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach, and Erik Ten Hag, Ajax coach.