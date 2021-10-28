Omar Aziz will deliver the final CPI report to Aras and promises ‘pressure’ for investigation

Text calls for the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro for at least nine crimes and 79 others

Marcos Oliveira/Senate Agency Omar Aziz has already warned that the senators will press for the calculations to be made



the president of Covid-19 CPI, senator Omar Aziz, will deliver in person, this Wednesday, 27, to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, the senator’s report Renan Calheiros, which was approved by 7 votes to 4. The text calls for the indictment of the president Jair Bolsonaro for at least nine crimes it’s from other 79 people, among the president’s sons, ministers, businessmen and doctors. Omar Aziz has already warned that the senators will press for the calculations to be made. “These are facts, not narrative. There is no way for any member of the Judiciary to say that it did not exist, they can even question something, but they will have to write, they will have to deny it, put their signature there and say that there was nothing. And the good Brazilian, the one who swore to the Constitution, the one who passed a public exam, has no right to shelve it. He has an obligation to continue the investigation,” he said.

The CPI does not have the power to punish. Therefore, the indictment requests will be forwarded to the public ministry for the authorities to take appropriate action. The Attorney General’s Office should only deal with cases in which there is a so-called privileged forum. O Luis Carlos Heinze also had his name included in the report at the request of senator Alessandro Vieria. However, the congressman himself asked for the removal of his colleague’s name, claiming that, considering the service provided by the commission, he should not “put any piece [do trabalho] at risk because of an irresponsible parliamentarian”. the president of federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, had considered Heinze’s request for indictment to be an exaggeration and even asked for the decision to be reviewed. Even so, he made it clear that there was no interference in the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), just a reconsideration. The only government with a request for indictment was Wilson Lima, from the Amazon.

*With information from the reporter Luciana Verdolin