Overcoming: young man who had 88% of his body burned becomes inspiration

A fire changed 21-year-old Brisa’s life when she was just seven months old. Born in the city of Salta, Argentina, the young woman had 88% of her body burned. Brisa overcame the difficulties: today he is an athlete and model and seeks to inspire boys and girls who have been through serious accidents that left burn marks. “I look at myself in the mirror today and I like myself”, assures the young woman.

The Argentine suffered injuries to sensitive areas, such as the head, and had an arm amputated. She is currently a runner and collects medals at the Evita National Games, a competition created by the Argentine government. “No one is more or less than the other, we are all the same”, he says in an interview with Hospital Garrahan, where he has been undergoing treatment since the accident he suffered.

In 2020, Brisa was invited to participate in the Miss Belleza Mundial contest after her photo went viral on social media. She left there winning in three categories: photo most voted on the networks, miss sympathy and strong woman. Now, the young woman seeks to balance her modeling career and studies in the field of physical education. The goal is to be a teacher and specialize in teaching children with disabilities. “I learned to defend what is mine, but not everyone has the same possibility. So, I want to help in some way”, he says.