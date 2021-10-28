Pacheco evaluates taking PEC from court orders directly to the Senate floor – 10/27/2021 – Market

Despite the uncertainties about the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) of the precatories in the Chamber, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said on Wednesday (27) that the text could be put to a direct vote in the plenary of the House, without going through the CCJ (Committee on Constitution, Citizenship and Justice) beforehand.

According to Pacheco, as soon as it is approved by the deputies, the PEC will be appreciated by the senators with the “due speed”.

“It is an assessment that we are going to make, but perhaps, given the speed that needs to be given to this solution of precatories and Brazil Aid, we can invoke the regulations that exist today in the Federal Senate, due to remote semi-attendance sessions, the possibility to go straight to the Senate floor. So, this possibility, we will evaluate it,” he promised.

Also according to the senator, there is no possibility of the proposal being stopped and not being processed in the Senate.

“Obviously, I’m going to try to have the best possible text, which has a social economic and fundamentals, in line with the Federal Constitution. We will do this analysis, but there is, under no circumstances, the possibility of stopping or not appreciating this” , completed.

Initially, the PEC was edited to change the rules for payment of federal debts recognized by the courts. The intention is to open up budget space to create a new social program.

In the Special Committee of the Chamber, a provision was included in the text to circumvent the spending ceiling rule. This guarantees more resources to the government as early as 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) intends to run for re-election.

The proposal would be voted on this Tuesday (26) by the deputies, but was postponed after opposition deputies were against the proposal and jeopardized the approval.

In the Senate, the greatest resistance to the PEC is among opposition lawmakers. Government and independent leaders, however, assess that the proposal will get the 49 votes needed in two rounds to be approved in the House.

To facilitate approval, Pacheco does not rule out the possibility of making adjustments to the text.

“When the text comes from the Chamber, we will sit down with the leaders of the Senate to assess whether this is the text or if there is eventually any contribution that we can make. The important thing is that the Chamber and Senate are aligned as Houses that constitute the Legislative Power to be able to solve this problem”, he guaranteed.

Senators opposed to the PEC criticize the maneuver made in the spending ceiling and claim that it has only electoral intentions. Pacheco, however, disagrees with this view and argues that it should be appreciated to create Auxílio Brasil, which will replace Bolsa Família.

“I don’t see the precatório PEC, either in its essence, in its origin, or in its evolution in the Chamber of Deputies as something that is voter, populist or demagogic. It’s really a problem that we need to solve. precatory, at the same time there is the imposition of a ceiling on public spending, there is a need for fiscal space for a social program that provides assistance to people in need,” he said.