Pacheco says he thinks the indictment of lawmakers in a CPI report is excessive

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who received this Wednesday (27) the final report of the CPI on the Pandemic, made a statement on the request for indictment of lawmakers in the document.

Pacheco recalled that he considered the indictment request of senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS) as an excess, which was eventually removed from the report.

“I couldn’t help expressing myself yesterday about what I consider an excess, which was the indictment of a fellow senator, Senator Luis Carlos Heinze, for what he represented and for the vote he had cast and, of course, this extends to parliamentarians, which are indicted because of their words, opinions and votes, there is obviously a prerogative of inviolability guaranteed to all parliamentarians. But this will be up to the authorities of the instances on which they will have to pronounce on the facts contained therein”, said Pacheco.

Also on Wednesday, the members of the Pandemic CPI summit handed over to Augusto Aras, Attorney General of the Republic, and to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), copies of the commission’s final report approved on Tuesday ( 26).

(Published by Evandro Furoni)