Palmeiras Board decides to warn Luiz Adriano for controversial commemoration

Striker scored the first of Verdão in the victory by 2-1 over Sport, last Monday (25), and caused controversy in the celebration.

Last Monday (25), the palm trees won the sport 2-1 at Allianz Parque, and assumed the vice-leadership of the Brazilian championship. The team left behind, but got a comeback in the second half. The equalizing goal was Luiz Adriano, who hadn’t hit the net since September 18, in the 2-0 victory over Chapecoense.

What made people talk, in turn, was the celebration of the goal. Shortly after unintentionally scoring the tie, the shirt 10 took his index finger to his mouth, in a sign of silence directed, probably, to the Palmeira fans. Both have not been in a good relationship lately, for several reasons.

In the 4-2 defeat by RB Bragantino, on the 9th, Luiz Adriano argued with a fan at Allianz Parque, precisely when the fans returned to the stadium’s stands. He was on the bench, and entered the 14th minute of the second half, in place of defensive midfielder Danilo Barbosa.

This Wednesday (27), reporter Felipe Zito, from the GE website, reported that the board of Palmeiras decided to warn Luiz Adriano for commemorating the goal against Sport. However, he will not be fined for what happened. The team reappeared at the Football Academy after taking a break last Tuesday (26).

Palmeiras’ next appointment is next Sunday (31) against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre. Verdão seeks to get closer to the leader Atlético-MG, still believing in the possibility of a title. The team comes from three consecutive victories, against Internacional, Ceará and Sport.