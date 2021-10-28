Palmeiras lineup: Verdão trains with Gabriel Menino and may have changes against Grêmio | palm trees

Palmeiras trained this Thursday morning, at the Football Academy, in preparation for next Sunday’s clash, at 4 pm, against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Recovered from a sprained left ankle, Gabriel Menino participated in tactical and technical activities alongside his teammates and was closer to being taken advantage of again by Abel Ferreira in the team, which may have changes for the weekend.

Zé Rafael, released after serving automatic suspension in the last round of the Brazilian Championship, is available. He disputes position with Danilo, who returned against Sport and formed a duo in midfield with Felipe Melo.

A probable line-up by Palmeiras to face Grêmio has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Danilo) and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Luiz Adriano.

Jorge is still absent from training because of a muscle injury in his left thigh. On recovery from knee arthroscopy, Mayke participated only in the field warm-up and then performed transitional physical work.

Palmeiras is in the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship, with 49 points. The first place belongs to Atlético-MG, who have 59 points and have a game in hand.

