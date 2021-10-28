Paolla Oliveira, girlfriend of Diogo Nogueira, tells news about motherhood

Top Stories

Learn how to recover synthetic leather with a sure-fire and foolproof tip

DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

The actress Paolla Oliveira, who is currently dating the samba musician Diogo Nogueira, made an important revelation about motherhood. The famous said that she froze her eggs and that she will decide on being a mother whenever she wants. She made the revelation in an interview on the program Saia Justa on the GNT channel.

“I think that before we talk about freezing eggs, about being a mother, we have to talk about what we are doing with our body”, started the famous. “So that we don’t think it’s okay and then find out that it’s not so good to have a child”, pointed out Paolla.

Also check out: Geisy Arruda appears with a strap that drops and shows great detail

“You can have this tranquility of choosing to be a mother later on and in good health, I don’t even know what to say. I wish more women had this possibility”, argued Diogo Nogueira’s girlfriend.

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira are seen at the notary’s office but deny marriage

Recently, Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira went to a registry office in Rio de Janeiro and the fans were excited. That’s because the couple was wearing white and the internet soon associated them with getting married.

However, the samba team denied the marriage. It did not give details, however, about the reason that led the two to seek the organ, the press office only said that it was a matter of personal matters. “It was just a few personal issues to be resolved at the notary’s office. This marriage speculation does not proceed”, says Nogueira’s advisor.

Diogo and Paolla took up the relationship in July, and the new sensation couple’s first appearance was during the samba concert in Rio, with declarations of love and kisses on stage. However, snapshots of the two had already been exposed since May, however, at the time, neither of them wanted to talk about the matter.

See more: Pregnant with twins, Camila Monteiro is surrendered and reports assault