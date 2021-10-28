Parliament of Portugal rejects Budget presented by Socialists and opens the way for elections – International

the parliament of Portugal on Wednesday, 27, rejected the Budget proposal presented by the government of the Socialist Prime Minister António Costa for 2022, in a move that paves the way for early elections in the coming months.

At the head of a minority government, the Socialist Party (PS) saw his proposal overturned by 117 votes to 108 – there were still five abstentions – after his former allies in the Communist Party (PCP) It’s from Left Block (BE) align themselves with right-wing legends and vote for the non-approval of the Budget.

The announced failure of the project puts Costa’s cabinet in check, paving the way for the dissolution of Parliament and the calling of new legislative elections. The President of Portugal, the Conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, said on Monday that without a Budget, heavily dependent on European Union pandemic recovery funds, he would have no alternative but to dissolve Parliament and call early elections, two years ahead of schedule. “My position is very simple: Budget or dissolution,” he declared.

Before parliament on Wednesday, Costa said he was not asking for a “blank check” with the proposed Budget, and said he had a clear conscience for having done “everything in his power” to build the plan. “I did everything in my power to ensure the viability of this proposal, without accepting what in conscience I do not think the country could support,” he said. And he added: “The government has done its part.”

The Budget project presented by the socialist cabinet provided for cuts in the income tax for the middle class and an increase in public investment to stimulate post-pandemic recovery, in addition to reducing the deficit to 3.2% of the Gross Domestic Product – which in 2021 arrived to 4.3%.

The proposal, however, was considered insufficient by the former allies of the Socialists, who demanded more benefits and protections for workers, improvements in the social security system and more public investment in the health service – points that the subtitles said were ignored by António Costa , which would be more focused on cutting the deficit than on social advances.

Costa responded to criticism publicly, justifying that he could not harm the international credibility gained by Portugal after years, in a country that has one of the highest public debt burdens in Europe and that was subjected to painful austerity between 2011 and 2014 under a bailout International.

Rejection exposes government weakness

More than a disapproval of the proposed Budget itself, the defeat in Parliament shows the fragility of the minority government built by the socialists from 2019 onwards.

The coming to power of the Socialist Party six years ago was only possible after a hitherto unprecedented alliance with the Left Bank and the Communist Party, a union that became known as Geringonça by Portuguese voters. At that time, the left had overcome its internal divisions to end the austerity policy applied by the right in exchange for the international rescue plan granted to Portugal in 2011.

The fragile coalition began to unravel after the 2019 elections, when António Costa was the most voted, but failed to win the majority by eight seats. With a small margin, the prime minister refrained from negotiating new agreements that would guarantee him a majority until the 2023 legislative elections, opting to negotiate punctually the parliamentary support.

Both BE and PCP were aligned with the socialists in the first years of government, but without actually entering into a coalition. The lack of political stability was already clear a year ago, when the 2021 Budget was narrowly approved, thanks to the abstention of the Communist-Green coalition and a small animalist party.

Costa, who presided over the country for six years of relative stability, marked by solid economic growth and a small budget surplus before last year’s pandemic, dismissed the resignation and said he would lead his party in the event of early elections.

Possibility of new elections

The dissolution of Parliament and the calling of new elections goes through a process of consultation with the main political parties, Costa’s cabinet and the President’s Council of State – which can take several weeks, without a set deadline for completion or for the president sign the dissolution decree.

This Wednesday night (afternoon in Brazil), Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa received Prime Minister António Costa and the President of Parliament, Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues, at the Presidential Palace in Belém, hours after the rejection of the Budget. Before taking any decision, Sousa wants to listen to the parties involved in a new electoral process, and he has scheduled hearings with party leaders on Saturday and with the Council of State on November 3rd.

After the meetings, if the president were to publish the decree of dissolution of the Parliament, the elections must be held within 60 days. Initial speculation is that the vote could take place in late January or early February – but it could be delayed so that leaders of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the opposition’s main acronym, can hold an internal vote in December and a congress in mid- of January.

Another alternative, suggested by the dissident acronyms of the left to Ferro Rodrigues during a consultation held on Tuesday, 26, is that instead of dissolution, the government presents a new Budget proposal, according to the newspaper Express.

Analysts say an election alone will not resolve the governability impasse, which could be exacerbated by the possible emergence of the far-right party Arriving as the third-largest force in the Portuguese parliament, as suggested by opinion polls.

“What comes next will be an even more unstable and volatile situation… This will force [os partidos] to think more about coalitions,” said political scientist Francisco Pereira Coutinho./ EFE, REUTERS and AFP