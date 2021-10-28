Participant thrills with music about representation

the return of the The Voice Brazil this Tuesday (26), it was marked by the exciting presentation of the young WD. That’s because the artist presented an authorial song about black representation.

During your performance, that went viral on social networksWD left the judges impacted by his vocal power and the message of his music. At the end of the presentation, Iza made a point of congratulating him on the presentation.

“What courage to come here to defend a song of yours. Your voice is very beautiful, the shadow of your bass is surreal. I’m scared of you, it would be a dream to be your technique and sing your song. Thank you very much”, said the singer.

Excited with the reaction of the judges, WD thanked the affection he received from each one, but highlighted the importance of having IZA as as your technique in competition.

“My musical history is based and built by women because I’ve always been inspired by women. My mother missed being able to see a black woman singing and representing her experiences is very incredible. She represents everything to me. You are very amazing to me and to a lot of black people. Yes, it’s worth fighting for your dreams and believing,” said WD.

In tears at the statement, Iza spoke about the connection artists generate with their music. “I’m really thrilled. I think when we sing, all we want is for them to connect with us, to feel inspired by what we do. So thank you so much, because that’s what I sing for and hearing everything you said really moved me! I feel very honored to be part of your history”, she said.

Changes behind the scenes of the program

It is worth noting that the tenth season of The Voice Brasil will be the last presented by Tiago Leifert. The journalist announced last week that he will not stay until the end of the competition’s edition.

Through his Instagram profile, Tiago made his statement and he said he would soon leave the attraction to his family. “Hey guys! My family needs me in São Paulo in the coming weeks and, therefore, with a broken heart, there are changes in plans”, he said.

From the second phase of the program onwards, the viewers will count on the presence of André Marques in charge of the reality. The presenter is already known to the public for presenting the children’s version of the format.

“My dear friend André Marques takes over The Voice in the second phase of the program. In the first (phase) I’m still there, we debuted on October 26th. We’ll talk more soon,” he said.