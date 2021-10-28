Paula Burlamaqui reveals why she was prepared for the sex scenes of ‘Secret Truths 2’ | secret truths

In Secret Truths 2, Paula Burlamaqui It’s Aline, a former model who will have an intense conflict in the soap opera of Walcyr Executioner: she will fall in love with her daughter’s boyfriend, chiara, experienced by the newcomer Rhay Polster. The chosen of the beauties will be the DJ Mark, played by actor Kelner Macêdo, who will star in very hot scenes with Paula. See the video 👆