Paula Fernandes worries about a declining career and is already charging half of what she received at the peak

These days, when posting a video of a performance a few years ago, Paula Fernandes spoke of her longing for the stage. “I so want to meet my loves up close again. What’s up, universe? Help us make this crazy desire to meet soon!”, he captioned on his Instagram profile. It’s not exactly the universe that will have to give its little strength. But the singer fall into the graces of businessmen and contractors again.

IZA only performs outside Rio if it’s by jet: R$ 200,000 in cash excluding expenses

After ‘BBB 21’: Israel and Rodolfo triple the fee and close New Year’s Eve for R$700 thousand; Karol Conká is rejected by concert contractors

Even with the rise of the so-called Feminejo, with Marília Mendonça as its main exponent, Paula, one of the forerunners, was losing ground. As a result, his fee, which has already reached R$270 thousand, dropped to R$120,000. “But if it comes with R$80,000, it closes,” says an entertainment entrepreneur, who adds: “She was untouchable. In the musical environment, he also found some enemies. She imploded her own career.”

Paula Fernandes worries about a declining career

Paula Fernandes worries about a declining career