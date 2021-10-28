Pedri regrets Koeman’s departure and sends an emotional message to the now former Barcelona coach

Ronald Koeman was sacked by Barcelona last Wednesday after losing to Rayo Vallecano by LaLiga

This Thursday, the midfielder pedri regretted the departure of the technician Ronald Koeman of Barcelona and thanked the coach.

Through their social networks, the young athlete blaugrana wrote an emotional message to say goodbye to the Dutchman.

“I feel that things didn’t turn out as we wanted, mister. I will always be grateful for everything you have done for me: for trusting me from the first moment and for the opportunity to make my dream come true at Barcelona. I wish you the best both personally and professionally,” wrote the 18-year-old on Instagram.

Koeman left Barça last Wednesday after a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano.

The Dutch commander was already being challenged since the beginning of the season, both for the team’s performance on the field, as for the negative results.

Ronald Koeman during Barcelona press conference EFE/Alejandro García

Pedri arrived at the Catalan club in July 2020 and debuted on September 27, in a 4-0 victory over Villarreal. The coach at the time was precisely Koeman, who put the young athlete on the field 25 minutes into the complementary stage.

So far, the player has played 56 matches, scoring four goals and six assists.

With the departure of the Dutchman, Barcelona is approaching a hit with the idol Xavi, who commands Al-Sadd, from Qatar.

Sergi Barjuan, on the other hand, will be on the edge of the pitch as interim coach in the next clashes.

The Catalan team returns to the field on Saturday, at 4 pm (GMT), when it receives Alavés for the Spanish Championship.