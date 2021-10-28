Pega Pega: Eric visits Malagueta in jail: “Confess another crime”

Malagueta (Marcelo Serrado) is surprised to receive a visit from Eric (Mateus Solano) in jail in the next chapters of the soap opera grab hold, currently re-run by TV Globo.

“You are the last person in the world I expected to see here”, the thief of the Carioca Palace. “I will be very direct. You already told me that you put that evidence about the accident of the Mirella (Marina Rigueira) in my folder. Now you’re going to confess this story to the police.” shoot the boyfriend of Luiza (Camila Queiroz).

“Do you want me to confess to another crime to get me in more trouble?”, asks Malagueta. “What do you get by hiding this story? If you have an ounce of dignity, you will tell the truth. You know I’m responding to a process without having done anything”, argues Eric.

“You can tell your friends from the police that I testify.” surprises Malagueta and follows: “I’m going to tell them that it was me, yes, who took the evidence that was on the lining of the hat. Arlete (Elizabeth Savella) and put it in your suitcase”, says Malagueta. So, will the criminal do what he said?

Below you can check the complete summary of the next chapters: