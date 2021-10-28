Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) should have a strong result driven by oil – investors’ eyes turn to dividends

SAO PAULO – After a second quarter with a strong positive market reaction to Petrobras’ numbers (PETR3;PETR4) – especially with regard to dividends – the company is expected to register another strong result in the third quarter. The numbers will be released this Thursday (28), after the market closes.

The balance should be bolstered by rising oil prices, with Brent up 6% quarter-on-quarter, at $73 a barrel, which should also once again boost a good payout.

According to a compilation made by Refinitiv, the average of analysts’ projections is a net profit of BRL 20.03 billion, reversing a loss of BRL 1.5 billion in the same period last year, but still with disparity between the estimates of the houses. Furthermore, the effective number takes into account non-recurring effects, making the expectation more difficult.

Refinitiv’s projection is for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of BRL 56.1 billion, while the expectation is for revenue of BRL 118.9 billion.

Credit Suisse expects a strong result, projecting an Ebitda of R$ 60.378 billion in the quarter, while estimating a net profit of R$ 11.2 billion in the period.

In a report after the production data of the state-owned company in the quarter, Levante Ideias de Investimentos highlighted the company’s numbers, seeing as positive the company’s strategy of divesting in non-strategic assets (onshore, shallow water and post-salt fields) and investing in exploration and production in pre-salt fields, which have higher quality oil and better returns for the company.

Another positive point, he assesses, is the increase in the share of pre-salt used in the company’s refineries, reaching 65% in September. “Brazilian refineries have been undergoing adjustments to increase their flexibility and enable the refining of Brazilian oil. Initially, they were built to refine the imported light commodity. There was also a good improvement in sales, as consumption recovers with the cooling of the pandemic”, they point out.

Analysts point out that Petrobras is going through a very favorable moment for the sector, with the commodity above US$ 80 per barrel. “Your result should present great numbers with records in a few lines”, they point out. However, they assess that the political issue continues to impact the company.

BTG Pactual also highlighted that it is important to signal that the greater share of pre-salt production should keep production costs at low levels, modeling exploration and production costs at US$ 6.35 a barrel.

Analysts at the house estimate that the gains could be even greater were it not for the growth in imports, which they hope will lead to losses of more than $170 million. On the other hand, inventory gains in the refining segment should partially offset this, as in previous quarters. “In total, we are projecting net sales of BRL 114 billion, Ebitda of BRL 60 billion and profit of BRL 14 billion”, they point out.

All eyes on dividends

Bradesco BBI emphasizes that all eyes should be on the cash flow to the shareholder and the probability of

dividend payments.

Analysts’ projection is that Ebitda should increase 3% in the quarter, to R$ 62 billion, mainly due to the increase in oil and fuel prices, considering this average. Compared with the third quarter of 2020, the expectation is for a 64% increase in Ebitda, due to a weak comparison base as oil prices in the third quarter of 2020 were 20% lower.

In the final result, the house’s projection is for a net profit of R$5.9 billion (down 86% on a quarterly basis), negatively impacted by the effects of the strong depreciation of the real.

While shareholder cash flow should be solid, it should be lower than last quarter ($7.5 billion) as analysts expect deferred tax to fall.

“The market should also pay close attention to a potential early payment of dividends”, they reinforce, noting that the state-owned company must pocket more than US$ 5 billion in revenue from recent asset sales, which should be used for deleveraging and payment of proceeds .

Regis Cardoso and Marcelo Gumiero, analysts at Credit, point out that Petrobras’ cash should be positively impacted by the money raised with the sale of the slice of the former BR Distribuidora, now Vibra Energia (VBBR3), in the amount of US$ 2.2 billion, in addition to the signing of the co-participation agreement with the Chinese CNODC and CNOOC, related to the Búzios project, in the pre-salt, with a value of US$ 2.9 billion in financial compensation. The negative impact on cash may come from the first installment of anticipated dividends, in the amount of US$ 4.1 billion; the early redemption of bonds in September, in the amount of US$1.3 billion, and the settlement of the commitment agreement entered into with Petros, in the amount of US$250 million. In addition, it also projects that the Brazilian oil company’s debt will be negatively impacted by the entry into operation of the Sepia platform.

