Pharmaceuticals to share drug formula against Covid – News

Pharmaceuticals MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme), responsible for the first drug against Covid-19 in pill, announced this Wednesday (27) the signing of an agreement with MPP (non-profit organization that has the support of the UN) that will allow the production of the molnupiravir by other laboratories without charging royalties, amounts paid for product patents.

With the negotiation, the drug will be cheaper for at least 105 low- and middle-income countries, benefited by the NGO supported by the United Nations, while the world is still in a pandemic.

“Merck will be allowed to license non-exclusive sublicenses to manufacturers [Licença MPP] and diversify the manufacturing base to supply quality-assured or WHO pre-qualified products such as molnupiravir to countries covered by the MPP License, subject to authorization by the local regulatory agency. Merck, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Emory University will not receive royalties on sales of molnupiravir under this agreement as long as Covid-19 remains classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization,” the company said.

Earlier this month, the laboratory released the results of clinical trials carried out with the drug The pill halved the rate of hospitalizations and deaths in patients with severe Covid. Treatment is done by using the drug, orally, twice a day, for five consecutive days. Only people exposed to the virus use the drug.

As with vaccines, the richest and most developed countries have already signed agreements for the purchase of the drug, even before approval by regulatory agencies. The FDA (US regulatory agency) and the EMA (European regulatory agency) are already analyzing the emergency use of the drug.

With the purchase of large quantities of medicines, once again there was a concern that the poorest countries would not have access to the medicine, which so far is the most promising for the treatment of the disease.

With the uneven distribution and lack of immunizations in several countries, the contract is seen as an option to reduce the number of deaths by Covid in the world.

MPP Director Charles Gore celebrated the deal: “This is the first transparent public health license for an anti-Covid drug and, really important, it’s for something that could be used outside of hospitals and potentially will be very cheap” .

In Brazil, Fiocruz (Osvaldo Cruz Foundation) is part of phase three studies, which have been taking place since the beginning of October, simultaneously, in seven centers in Brazil. The coordination is of the researchers Julio Croda and Margareth Dalcolmo.

The foundation and the laboratory are negotiating for molnupirvir to be produced here. If the agreement is successful, the idea is to manufacture at Farmanguinhos, in Rio de Janeiro.

In order to be produced and distributed in Brazil, the drug initially needs the approval of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for emergency use in the country. Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies) also needs to assess whether the product will be incorporated by the SUS (Unified Health System).