Phone leaks for confirmation at Deolane’s party and system crashes

Deolane’s party guests tried to make that media when they received her party invitations, but the idea generated confusion. It turns out that by doing this, the lawyer’s friends ended up leaking a WhatsApp number by which the guests needed to confirm their presence at the event. The doctor’s team received more than 10,000 messages from crashers who tried to use even the names of famous artists to secure a place in the celebration.

There were so many people writing to the leaked number that the cell phone used by the lawyer’s team simply crashed! The crashers also forged messages in an attempt to confirm their presence at the party, which greatly confused the event’s organizers. The problem, however, has already been resolved and another strategy for confirming guests has already been developed.

The Deolane mega-event generates a lot of expectations with the promise of stopping São Paulo on the 3rd of November. It is worth remembering that the party cost the humble lawyer R$4 million and the ostentation began even before the day of the event. Its 400 guests, for example, received a gold-plated chocolate and a bottle of imported whiskey along with the invitation.

On another occasion, producer Kadu Rodrigues declared LeoDias to the column and was very excited: “The party will stop in São Paulo with a lot of luxury, glamor and sophistication, which has everything to do with Deolane”, he said.

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.