Pilar says she can’t marry Samuel

In “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, soap opera shown by Rede Globo, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) is being blackmailed by Zayla (Heslaine Vieira). The girl told the doctor that if she doesn’t let go of Samuel (Michel Gomes), will count to Tonico (Alexander Nero) that he could be the killer the villain is looking for.

In the chapter for Wednesday, October 27th, Pilar tells Samuel that she cannot marry him, leaving the boy devastated.

“Nos Tempos do Imperador” is Rede Globo’s first novel since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic. Originally, its debut would be March 30, 2020, replacing “We were Six”, but it had to be postponed. Thus, the plot written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson premiered on August 9, 2021, replacing the rerun of “A Vida da Gente”.

See+: In the Emperor's Times: Teresa expelled Luísa da Quinta

LEARN MORE ABOUT WHAT HAPPENS IN THE CHAPTER FROM IN THE TIME OF THE EMPEROR

Teresa says that Luísa will no longer be able to enter her house, and Pedro, Isabel and Leopoldina are astonished. Samuel demands that Zayla step away from Tonico. Mother questions Pilar about Zayla’s true intentions. Dumas suspects Teresa has a secret motive for expelling Luísa da Quinta. Isabel tells Leopoldina that if Augusto truly loves her, he will face his family to be with his sister. Zayla pressures Pilar. Eudoro likes to see that Dolores learned to read. Luísa says she will be able to unite Augusto with Leopoldina. Pilar assures Samuel that she cannot marry him.

