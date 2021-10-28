Plaintiff of the lawsuit that criminalized homophobia sees a crime

Lawyer Paulo Iotti, author of the lawsuit filed by the STF to recognize homotransphobia as a crime of racism, stated that a homophobic post by Mauricio Souza constitutes a crime of homophobia.

“The speech of the player Mauricio Souza configures a crime of homophobia, because he insinuated that a comic book representing a hero as a homosexual or bisexual would lead us to a problematic social situation. It is an incitement to prejudice that constitutes a crime of racism under the terms of art. 20 of Law 7716/89, remembering that the STF recognized homotransphobia as a crime of racism,” said Iotti to the Extra newspaper.

Two weeks ago, Maurício criticized, in an Instagram post, the revelation that the current Superman, Joe Kent, is bisexual. The volleyball player mocked the information released by DC Comics, which publishes the HQ. “Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go here and see where we’re going to end up.”

The publication generated an exchange of barbs with Douglas Souza, Mauricio’s partner in the Brazilian men’s volleyball team.

Given the repercussions that the case took, Minas Tênis Clube even removed the athlete, but later announced that Mauricio had his contract terminated after the club was pressured by the team’s main sponsors, Fiat and Gerdau.

Iotti classified popular mobilization as “important”, since court decisions may take a long time.

“It is still an advance. Without a doubt, it was important for sponsors to pressure Minas to punish the player with homophobic/biphobic discourse. Because, in addition to the Law having limits and the Judiciary taking years to make definitive decisions, it is important that society be able to solve social problems without the need for a judge or a female judge to impose a solution”, declared the lawyer.