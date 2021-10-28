Plane, bus and motorcycle taxi: how Zé Trovão entered Brazil without being arrested by the Federal Police

BRASÍLIA — Pocket driver and truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, made a long journey by plane, bus and motorcycle taxi, from Mexico to the Brazilian-Paraguay border, in order to enter the country without being arrested by the Federal Police.

Thus, Zé Trovão returned to Joinville (SC) on Sunday, the city where his family lives, and stayed with them until he turned himself in to the Federal Police on Tuesday, so that the arrest order determined by the Supreme Court minister could finally be complied with. Federal (STF) Alexandre de Moraes on September 1st.





Deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL – RJ) Photo: Agência O Globo The owner of the website Terça Livre, Allan dos Santos, testifies at the Fake News CPMI Photo: Jorge William/Agência O Globo/05-11-2019 The extremist Sara Giromini was arrested in the scope of the STF inquiry that investigates threats to authorities and institutions Photo: Reproduction/Instagram PTB president Roberto Jefferson, imprisoned for attacks on democratic institutions, participated in a pro-Bolsonaro act in Brasília, which called for the release of weapons in the country. Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Wellington Macedo, journalist, coordinator of the "Family March", released videos encouraging an act on September 7 to ask for the deposition of Supreme Court ministers and presented himself as coordinator of the event. After the demonstrations on that day, he was released by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, on October 15. Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Truck driver Marco Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, had a preventive detention order decreed in early October by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, after a request from the Attorney General's Office (PGR) in the investigation that investigates the financing and summoning of undemocratic acts Photo: Reproduction / Agência O Globo Pocket blogger Oswaldo Eustáquio was arrested on two occasions last year, as part of an investigation investigating undemocratic acts. In September, however, minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered a new arrest order for the blogger, who met in Mexico with Zé Trovão Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Márcio Giovani Niquelatti was arrested on the eve of the September 7 demonstrations, accused of disclosing threats to Alexandre de Moraes Photo: Reproduction

He was arrested at the request of the Attorney General’s Office on a charge of encouraging undemocratic acts on September 7, but this arrest was never carried out because he had fled to Mexico. He was on the run for nearly two months.

According to sources and investigators who followed the whereabouts of Zé Trovão, he left Mexico by plane on Friday afternoon heading for Lima, the capital of Peru, where he disembarked at 22:15. From there, he made a connection on Saturday morning to Santiago, Chile, where he took another plane to the Paraguayan capital Asunción, disembarking at 5:20 pm on Saturday.

Despite an open arrest warrant against him, Interpol had not yet included the name of Zé Trovão in the list of internationally wanted persons. Therefore, he was able to embark and disembark normally in these countries.

The next step, to enter Brazil, had to be by land, so that he would not be intercepted by the Federal Police at the border. According to these sources, Zé Trovão left Asunción by bus to travel about 320 km to Ciudad del Este, a Paraguayan city on the border with Brazil. He crossed by motorcycle taxi to Foz do Iguaçu — wearing a helmet was one of the attractions for this crossing, so that he would not be recognized by the authorities.

Once inside Brazil, Zé Trovão drove to Joinville — a distance of 765 km. He arrived in Santa Catarina on Sunday and stayed there with his family until Tuesday morning, when he surrendered. His return was planned in agreement with his lawyers, who convinced him to turn himself in so that the defense could ask Minister Alexandre de Moraes to replace the prison with other precautionary measures.