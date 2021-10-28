PlayStation PC: Sony now has a dedicated distributor for computer games

New distributor shows that PC game ports will be more frequent

On Wednesday, Steam users noticed that Sony games now rely on the distributor “PlayStation PC LLC”, and before was PlayStation Mobile, according to a list of Corporation Wiki , Sony Interactive Entertainment registered the name of the PlayStation PC in April this year through its headquarters in California.



Although the name seems like a formality, it represents another strong sign that Sony intends to increase its production of games released for the PC. At Doors opened between Sony and PC gamers with Horizon Zero Dawn in August 2020 and Days Gone in May this year. Looking to the future, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will also be released for the PC in 2022, along with God of War.

Another PlayStation title, Sackboy: The Big Adventure, may be coming to PC too, according to a list found in the Steam database this week.



– Continues after advertising –

In a corporate report published last year, Sony first said it would explore the possibility of bringing more PlayStation exclusives to the PC after launching Horizon Zero Dawn on the platform.

Then, earlier this year, Sony’s president confirmed that the PlayStation would bring “an entire list” of games to the PC.

Speaking to the press, Sony boss Jim Ryan said the opportunity to bring PlayStation games to a wider audience, as well as an easier portability process, it indicated that bringing more games to the PC was now “a pretty simple decision” for the company.

Asked why the Sony is now launching games for the PC, whereas before the company was well-aligned with exclusive PlayStation games, Ryan said:



– Continues after advertising –

“I think some things have changed. It’s now early 2021 with our development studios and the games they make are better than ever. Particularly in the last half of the PS4 cycle, our studios made some wonderful, great games. There’s an opportunity to expose these great games to a wider audience and recognize the economics of game development, which isn’t always simple. The cost of making games increases with each cycle as the caliber of the project improves.”

Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has increased. So it’s a pretty simple decision to make.

PlayStation recently acquired the Nixxes Software, which is best known for its work on PC versions from Square Enix games including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Hitman and Thief. Showing that the PlayStation branded game port for PC tends to be larger.

Sony Announces God of War for PC with DLSS Support and Ultrawide Resolution

Game will be released on January 14, 2022



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: PSX Brasil, Video Game Chronicle